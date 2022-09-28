Local Grade 12 student receives John Sawyer academic award

× Expand John Schnobrich on Unsplash

White Oaks Secondary School Grade 12 student, Devin Li, is this year's recipient of the John Sawyer Academic Award, administered through the Oakville Community Foundation's Community Education Awards Hub. This grant of $1,000.00 will support Devin's post-secondary endeavours at the University of Waterloo this fall.

John Sawyer was a dedicated champion of business in the Town of Oakville, serving as the President of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce from 2006 – 2018. Upon his retirement, John wanted to build on the strong foundation of the entrepreneurial spirit in Oakville and ensure the town's next generation of leaders and community volunteers were supported and given the opportunity to succeed.

Through the generous backing of Chamber members, a fund was established to cement John's legacy in the Oakville business community to create the John Sawyer Academic Award. Each year, this award recognizes a Grade 12 student who demonstrates a history of community service & volunteering activities.

About the Oakville Chamber of Commerce

The Oakville Chamber was established in 1949 to foster a healthy, engaged and sustainable business environment and economy. We operate with our members' best interests at heart. We are here to help you connect, communicate and build a strong united business community. We are your Podium of Record – where you can come for trusted and valued business advocacy and support.

We accelerate economic growth, and we do it by creating opportunities, championing excellence, investing in the future and collaborating together.

We Connect, Communicate, and Build Community where business can succeed.

About the Oakville Community Foundation

The Oakville Community Foundation is a local charitable solutions provider, delivering the tools to realize your charitable passions. The Foundation acts as a philanthropic medium, investing donations to generate new money for our community. We conduct local research to provide our diverse donors with knowledge and solutions to impact the local community today and in the future. Thanks to the visionaries in our community who started The Foundation more than 25 years ago, The Foundation has granted more than $56 million to support charities locally and beyond.