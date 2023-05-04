Local sports fields and baseball diamonds closed after heavy rain

× Expand Town of Oakville

**Update, 10:30 a.m., May 4: The town of Oakville has said they expect fields and diamonds to re-open by tomorrow afternoon, Friday, May 5.

The original story follows below:

The town of Oakville is reporting that all locally maintained sports fields and baseball diamonds will be closed due to this week's heavy rains for at least the next two days, May 3 and 4, 2023.

Natural grass sports fields and baseball diamonds have experienced heavy rainfall saturation with six consecutive days of rain, beginning last Friday, April 28.

Artificial turf fields, according to town staff, will remain open "for permitted users only."

The town said in a press statement, "Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we protect the standards of the fields."

Updates regarding the re-opening of Oakville's fields and diamonds can be found by visiting their Sports Fields webpage.