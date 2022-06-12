× Expand Mumin Mian A mountain biker enjoys the trails at Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

If you're looking for serenity this summer, look no further than the borders of our very own Oakville. The town is home to the vibrant Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Nestled within the Burloak region, the park boasts verdant trails, an extensive campground, and a historic farmhouse- where feeding the animals is happily encouraged.

The creek itself sits at the bottom of a deep valley, surrounded by steep hills of Queenstone Shale bedrock. Human use of the land has been ongoing since as early as 5000 BCE.

The Mississauga First Nations occupied the area long before settlers arrived from Europe. Once the settlers came, the land was irrigated and began to be used for fruit farming, as well as logging and milling.

Mumin Mian Bronte Creek peeks out from the trees that line from up on a hill.

In 1972, to preserve the natural diversity and beauty, it was converted into a provincial park. Today, the park attracts upwards of 350,000 visitors per year.

While the large campground is perfect for a family stay-cation, the shining feature of the park is most certainly its extensive trail network. Open for hiking and cycling, the dirt paths enclosed by looming trees provide both shelter from the sun and tranquility for the soul.

The trails are numbered both on the park map - which is available from any parking entrance, and on signs posted throughout the trail network.

The easier trails (Barrier Free and Maiden's Blush) lead to a fantastical little section of the park named Gnome Road. Here you can find a village of birdhouses, crafted by locals and donated to the park. There's even a miniature swing set.

Mumin Mian Light finds its way through the trees on Lookout Ravine trail.

The Lookout Ravine trail runs along the creek itself, which can be glimpsed through the brush of the trees that line the hill on which the trail winds. There is access to the water through the Half-moon Valley trail. Both these trails can be quite steep at points, so those with young children are advised to take caution.

Walking through these trails, listening to the song of the woods, and finding refuge in the shade of the trees will leave even the heaviest heart awash with a warming glow.

Near the north-western corner of the park is Spruce Lane Farmhouse. This is a historic, restored, and fully operational Victorian farmhouse. Cows graze in the meadows that surround it, and a small herd of sheep in search of lunch gleefully approach visitors to the farm.

And yes, for 25 cents, you can buy a handful of treats and feed the sheep, too.

× Expand Mumin Mian A miniature swing set on Gnome Road

× Expand Mumin Mian A sheep feeds out of a visitor's hand at Spruce Lane Farmhouse.

Throughout the year, the park also offers education for children and adults alike at a number of facilities located within the grounds.

The Nature Centre is a small museum highlighting the diverse flora and fauna of Bronte Creek. There are summer programs at Spruce Lane Farmhouse that teach traditional settler skills such as weaving and jam-making, as well as caring for farm animals.

The farmhouse also hosts many events year-round, such as a Victorian Christmas festival, a celebration of maple syrup in March, and the very popular ghost walks in August.

× Expand Mumin Mian The entrance to a section of trail in Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

Summer is often a time for families to travel away from home in search of new experiences.

This summer, however, you may not have to travel very far at all. Bronte Creek Provincial Park is a bastion of natural beauty, and it's right here at home in Oakville.

Clear your schedule, bring your family, and leave behind your worries as you breathe in the serenity of this gorgeous park.