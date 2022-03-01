Local Ukrainian community appeals for critical supplies

Iryna Budrevych

We are deeply troubled over the crisis that is currently unfolding in Ukraine, and together, we are fully engaged in supporting our friends, colleagues and others affected by this war.

We are asking for your community support in collecting donations for Ukraine. St. Volodymyr’s Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Oakville has partnered with Ukraine Medical Assist to collect donations, which will be shipped to Ukraine for immediate support.

Donations can be made at 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville ON, between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM until Friday, March 4th.

The items, which are urgently requested, are:

Dry rations

Rapid Tourniquets

Gauze

Elastic bandages

Thermal blankets

Medical backpacks

Adult diapers

Аir Release System needle decompression kit (ARS needle Systems)

QuikClot gauze

Medical + First Aid Supplies (scissors, tape, etc.)

MEDS; Chlorohexadine gluconate, Betadine/povidone-iodine, Isopropyl alcohol/ Ethanol 70%, and Polysporin with antibiotic.

Bulletproof Vests

Kevlar Helmets

Construction Gloves

Duct tape

Radios

CELOX

Packing Tape

Packing Boxes

Cash donations for shipping

SVCC has already received a generous amount of baby diapers and kindly asks donors to only bring what is listed above for this next shipment. We are extremely grateful for those that have shown their support for Ukraine thus far and ask our community to continue to work together to support the Ukrainian people in this time of need.

For more information or updates on what is needed, please visit the @SVCCOakville Facebook page. For those who wish to donate online to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, please visit cufoundation.ca or redcross.ca.

#StandWithUkraine #SupportUkraine