Long weekend plans- what Oakville residents have planned this long weekend

× Expand Avery Fry

As summer comes to its end, the Labour Day long weekend is the last chance for many residents to enjoy the sun before going back to school or the daily routine of life. One Oakville News reporter took to the streets, asking what residents had planned for this last long weekend.

With the forecast for the long weekend full of sun and warm temperatures, many students are taking the time to enjoy the sun before school restarts next Tuesday, September 5.

Carlota and Valentina are planning to enjoy the warm temperatures and sun while also preparing to enter Grade 10 this school year.

"We are preparing for school and enjoying the last week before school starts, enjoying summer and the end of summer," says both Carlota and Valentina who were enjoying the sun by Lake Ontario.

Gary and Morey both have exciting plans for the long weekend as they enjoy watching the boats come and go from the Harbour with Gary’s dog Charlie. Morey has plans to have lunch with her four great-grandkids while Gary is going to the Guns and Roses concert in Toronto.

"I've been to a couple of their concerts. They're not my favourite band, but yeah, they're good," says Gary.

But not everyone can enjoy the long weekend, many residents we spoke to are working this long weekend or have obligations that they must take tend to. Kiki plans to spend her time taking care of her 101-year-old mother.

If you are looking for things to do in Oakville this Labour Day long weekend, check out our event calendar and our weekly events article that gathers all of the weekend's events in one place.