Loose leaf pick-up begins on Oct. 24

Oakville’s annual fall loose leaf collection runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Dec. 2, in designated neighbourhoods. The town has also created a loose-leaf collection tracker, updated daily of cleared streets. Please note that bagged leaf pick-up is the region's responsibility.

Loose leaf schedule pick-up

Loose leaves will be collected from designated areas in Oakville as follows:

October 24 to 28: Zones 1, 2, 3 and 7

October 31 to November 4: Zones 4, 5, 6 and 8

November 7 to 11: Zones 1, 2, 3 and 7

November 14 to 18: Zones 4, 5, 6, 8 and A

November 21 to 25: Zones 1, 2, 3, 7, B and C

November 28 to December 2: Zones 4, 5, 6 and 8

Oakville loose leaf collection zones.

Zone boundaries are described at the end of the post.

Loose leaf collection guidelines

Collection may occur at any time during a scheduled week. To ensure your leaves are collected, put them out by 7 a.m. on the first day of collection in your zone.

To help keep leaves from blowing around your neighbourhood, please do not put out leaves more than seven days before the first day of a scheduled week for your zone.

Place all loose leaves on the boulevard or on the shoulder, not over catch basins, in bicycle lanes or in the ditches in front of your house. If there are leaves blocking a catch basin/storm drain, please clear them away.

Ensure leaves are free of garbage or other yard waste materials such as brush, branches, large twigs or stones.

Please keep leaf piles separate from any woody debris, including large twigs, brush and branches. Contaminated piles or leaves that are put out after the pickup dates will not be collected.

Bagged leaf service

Halton Region collects bagged leaves and yard waste on the same day as regular garbage pickup. This is a separate program from the Town of Oakville's loose-leaf collection service. Call 311 or visit the Halton Region website for more information on your waste collection schedule.

Zone descriptions

Zone 1

Borders east to west from Third Line to Bronte Road/Pipeline Corridor and north to south from Speers Road/Rebecca Street to Lake Ontario, and east to west from Stevenson Road to Burloak Drive and north to south from Wilmot Crescent to Lakeshore Ontario. Kinglet Court, Cottontail Court, Creek Path Avenue - From Great Lakes Boulevard to Wavecrest Street, Nautical Boulevard - From Great Lakes Blvd to Nautical Park.

Zone 2

Borders east to west from Fourth Line to Third Line and north to south from Speers Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 3

Borders east to west from Trafalgar Road to Fourth Line and north to south from Speers Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 4

Borders east to west from Chartwell Road to Trafalgar Road and north to south from Cornwall Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 5

Borders east to west from Maple Grove Drive to Chartwell Road and north to south from Cornwall Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 6

Borders east to west from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Maple Grove Drive and north to south from Cornwall Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 7

Borders east to west from Eighth Line to Sixteen Mile Creek and north to south Upper Middle Road to the QEW.

Zone 8

Borders east to west from the QEW to Eighth Line and north to south from Upper Middle Road to QEW.

Zone A

Borders east to west from Dorval Drive to Fourteen Mile Creek and north to south from Upper Middle Road to the QEW.

Zone B

Borders east to west from Glenashton Drive/Bayshire Drive to west of Neyagawa Boulevard and north to south from Dundas Street to Upper Middle Road.

Zone C

Borders east to west from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Ford Drive and north to south from Upper Middle Road to Royal Windsor Drive.