Loran Scholars in Halton

× Expand Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Students and parents of students thinking about going to university may want to read the following. Thirty-six high school students from across Canada and including three from Halton, recently received Loran Scholarship awards of up to $100,000 to pay for university tuition and expenses.

According to a news release from the Loran Scholars Foundation, “Loran Scholars benefit from a four-year, comprehensive leadership-enrichment program, tuition waivers and financial support, and a network of values-driven peers and mentors—unlike anything else offered in this country.”

The release continued, “As the newest recipients of the Loran Award, these students participated in an in-depth, nationwide selection process carried out through the work of hundreds of volunteer assessors and interviewers. We (the Loran Scholars Foundation) look(s) for qualities that grades alone cannot show: a breadth of interests, and deep commitment to service, the courage to make difficult decisions, and the determination to work towards long-term goals.

Since its inception 34 years ago, the Loran Scholars Foundation has provided more than $62 million in undergraduate awards to over 3,000 high school and Cégep (Quebec equivalent) students. In addition to the four-year Loran Award granted to 36 students, the non-profit organization also provided one-time entrance awards to 54 Loran Finalists who made it to Nationals and 60 students recognized as Loran Provincial and Territorial Award recipients at the semi-final level.

Sam Appleton, a grade 12 student from T.A. Blakelock High School, is his school senate representative at the Halton District School Board, and in the summer a baseball coach at the Mississauga Southwest Baseball Association. He also founded the organization ‘Just Like Me’ that provides school supplies and information on diversity to young people in homeless and women’s shelters.

Loran Scholars Foundation Sam Appleton

Appleton first heard about the Loran Scholars Foundation while in grade 11 and immediately started collecting letters of reference from his teachers. Following the original application, Appleton and all other candidates went through at least four online interview sessions, an in-person session and then incoming scholars are invited to a week-long retreat just before university starts to meet the other individuals who made it that far.

“The whole organization is based on what they call ‘value-driven individuals’,” said Appleton. “It’s important in the application to explain why you did things and what motivates you to do those things. There isn’t really a wrong answer to all their questions. Just be yourself is the best advice I can give.”

Chloe Carruthers, from Georgetown District High School, is co-president of her school’s student council, cares for elderly residents as a personal support worker, volunteers as a local trail steward and as an athlete advocates for equality in women’s sports.

Loran Scholars Foundation Chloe Carruthers

Carruthers initially thought she hadn’t qualified until she got the notice for the first interview. “That was an interesting online interview platform (through a company called Kira Talent Academic Admission),” Carruthers recalled. “We had to answer questions by recording videos, after being given a prompt, a minute to gather ourselves and then a minute and a half to respond. I’d never done an interview like that before.

There is also a re-qualification component every year during university to report how you’ve used the benefits of the scholarship, how you’ve developed as a person, and if you’ve continued a legacy of leadership, character and service throughout the year.”

Jacob Kranjac attends Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School in Milton. He established his school’s Ontario Students Against Impaired Driving chapter, is president of his school's business club, part of his school's leadership team, Mock Trial and Model UN clubs. When he’s not doing those things, he works as a hockey referee for a local minor league.

Loran Scholar Foundation Jacob Kranjac

What stood out for Kranjac was the interview process itself. “It wasn’t skill-type questions, like in a job interview,” Kranjac explained. “The interviewers were genuinely trying to get to know you. Among the (past) scholars and the other candidates I talked to, I noticed that everyone was so different. What I think they (Loran Scholars Foundation) were looking for was passion. Overall, Loran doesn’t try to push you into a specific direction. They’re looking to help you grow as a person as a whole.”

All three new Loran Scholars from Halton agreed that the process was empowering and made them feel great about their accomplishments, about their future, and the money doesn’t hurt either.

For more information about Loran Scholars Foundation visit: loranscholar.ca