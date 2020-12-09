× 1 of 2 Expand Mac family Louise Whiten and her puppy Zack × 2 of 2 Expand Mac family Louise with Zack Prev Next

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the age of 51, Louise Whitten and her beloved one year old dog Zack were struck and killed by an impaired driver while on their daily walk. The tragedy occurred just two blocks from the family’s new home in South-East Oakville. They had recently moved to Oakville, Ontario to begin a new chapter in their lives in a safe and walkable community. At the time, Louise was excited and busy preparing for Christmas.

× 1 of 3 Expand Mac family × 2 of 3 Expand Mac Family Louise with husband Ching Mac × 3 of 3 Expand Mac family Louise with husband Ching Prev Next

Louise Whiten's tragic death leaves behind her loving husband Ching Mac, her beloved children Adam and Jake, her mother of Daphne (her father Keith is deceased), her siblings: Paula (Paul), Beverley (Tim) and Richard (Amanda) and Gary (Shereen) of the UK, her nieces and nephews: Nicholas (Kaitlyn), Brendon (Jaime), Emily, Taylor (Morgan), Ben, Andrew, Sam, Logan, Emma, Sarah and Maria, her in-laws: Tu Tu and Ying Mac, sister-in-law of Sudan Cashin (Mark), and their children Kyle and Shane.

She will also be greatly missed by her many life-long friends and patients.

Born in England, Louise moved to Canada at the age of 8. She attended Bowmanville High School (BHS) where she was actively involved in the drama productions, honed her Latin skills and decided that physics was not for her. To nobody’s surprise, she made many lifelong friends.

After graduation from BHS, she attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario where she found the love of her life, Ching. Louise was also a proud and devoted alumnus (Cha-gheill!), discovering in student housing that a glass of water could freeze on her nightstand. There she continued to build many more friendships.

After graduating from Queen’s University, she turned her attention to the pursue of her passion of helping children and enrolled in a Masters in Speech Pathology at Western University. Growing even larger was Louise’s circle of friends.

At the age of 33, with a devoted husband and a career in hand she then brought into the world her two beautiful boys, Adam and Jake. Being a great mother was her reason for being.

“Lou loved to travel the world, drink wine and eat great food at the cottage, walk her dog endlessly and exercise regularly, but most importantly she loved just spending time with her family,” stated her family. “She was the heart and soul of our family.”

Louise had many passions in life but none greater than her family and her career as a speech-language pathologist. During her career, she assisted countless children and had a special interest in those with autism.

In order to honour her legacy, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds to support her two boys’ education, as well as establish a scholarship commemorating her devotion to helping children.