Oakville student selected to be Legislative Page at Queen’s Park

The Wong Family Madison Wong

Madison Wong, a 12-year-old student from Oakville, was selected to serve as a legislative page in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario at Queen's Park.

Legislative Pages meet important parliamentary figures and politicians and experience the provincial legislature in action for three weeks at Queen's Park.

Around 150 young students from all over the province are selected to participate in Ontario's Legislative Page Program every year. Madison was the only student representing our town this Spring and witnessed the 2023 Budget delivery.

She believed the opportunity would "accelerate her journey to be the best version of herself." Madison also plans to "make the world a better place;" she's doing that by sharing her experiences on her YouTube channel, which she started at the age of ten to discuss books that have impacted her.

Students in grade 7 or 8 can apply for the page program if they have an interest in current affairs and an academic average of 80 per cent. Candidates must also write an essay outlining their achievements and community involvement.