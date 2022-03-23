March 23 is School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

× Expand Town of Oakville School Crossing Guard

Today, March 23, is Ontario School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day throughout the province. The Town of Oakville has been championing the day for weeks, encouraging residents to thank their local crossing guards throughout the town.

The Crossing Guard programs assist children from the Halton Catholic District School Board and the Halton District School Board. Crossing guards assist young students at more than 90 locations in Oakville.

"The town joins the Ontario Traffic Council and municipalities across the province in celebrating the contributions of school crossing guards in our communities," says an announcement from Town Hall today.

One way the Town is encouraging celebration today is to "Download a thank you card to show your appreciation"

Print the card

Write your message

Take a photo and have a parent/guardian share on social media with #ONcrossingguards

× The annual province-wide School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day is coming up on Wednesday, March 23.



Thank you to all our friendly and helpful school crossing guards for helping to make our community safer!https://t.co/dBpJENGfBs pic.twitter.com/N2bRc5ryDz — Town of Oakville (@townofoakville) March 22, 2022

The Town of Oakville Crossing Guard Program is the responsibility of the town's Traffic Operations division of the Roads and Works Operations department. Crossing guards are responsible for helping school kids cross busy streets in Oakville.

More information about Ontario School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, including cards for download, is available on the Town of Oakville website.