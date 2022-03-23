March 23 is School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

Town of Oakville
School Crossing Guard
Today, March 23, is Ontario School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day throughout the province. The Town of Oakville has been championing the day for weeks, encouraging residents to thank their local crossing guards throughout the town.
The Crossing Guard programs assist children from the Halton Catholic District School Board and the Halton District School Board. Crossing guards assist young students at more than 90 locations in Oakville.
"The town joins the Ontario Traffic Council and municipalities across the province in celebrating the contributions of school crossing guards in our communities," says an announcement from Town Hall today.
One way the Town is encouraging celebration today is to "Download a thank you card to show your appreciation"
- Print the card
- Write your message
- Take a photo and have a parent/guardian share on social media with #ONcrossingguards
The Town of Oakville Crossing Guard Program is the responsibility of the town's Traffic Operations division of the Roads and Works Operations department. Crossing guards are responsible for helping school kids cross busy streets in Oakville.
More information about Ontario School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, including cards for download, is available on the Town of Oakville website.