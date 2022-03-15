March Break in Oakville 2022

× Expand March Break, Oakville News

The Town of Oakville is offering several special activities and events happening at Town-owned facilities for March Break 2022.

Planning a March Break staycation? Looking for a day trip in town? Want to find something new and exciting for family fun? Or maybe you're just excited to get out of the house after a two-year pandemic?

No matter what the season, The Town of Oakville says they have "lots to offer this March Break to get you and your family active and creative!"

Age for activities range from all ages and family to adults and seniors. Some events are scheduled for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

Here are some of the highlights from the Town of Oakville's schedule for March Break 2022:

1. Take a dip in the pool

Dive into recreational swim opportunities with length and leisure swims at indoor pools, and leadership programs for Oakville’s future lifeguards. Visit active.oakville.ca for times and locations.

2. Commit to be fit

Fitness centres are open for workouts, or take advantage of drop-in fitness classes including Gentle Fit, Pilates, Cardio, Yoga, Zumba, and more. Visit active.oakville.ca for times and locations.

3. Drop-in games

Challenge other players in popular drop-in sports programs including table tennis, badminton, pickleball, basketball and volleyball. Select programs for adults and youth. Visit active.oakville.ca for times and locations.

4. Visit cultural facilities and exhibits

The Oakville Museum is offering drop-in tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday during March Break. Or check out the Corridor Exhibitions featuring talented local artists and the all-ages drop-in clay program on Saturday at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre.

5. School Break Camp Fun

Designed for maximum fun and safety, Oakville has unique camps for kids aged 4 to 12. While most of Oakville's March Break camps are full, some limited space is still open and summer camp registration is now open. Visit School Break Camp here to register.

6. Visit the Oakville Public Library

Stay connected with the library and participate in virtual or in-person programs for all ages. Visit OPL Programs to browse all upcoming dates and sessions including Mindfulness Story time, Cool Crafts, Take and Make, and more.

7. Get active outdoors

In addition to outdoor skating rinks, select courts have been cleared of snow for pickleball and tennis. Please remember skating is not allowed on any ponds, streams and creeks for safety reasons. Town parks and trails remain open. More information on parks, trails and gardens in town is available here.

Lastly, don't forget there are special movies playing this week just for families with day time shows, including Disney's Encanto, Sing 2 and the new Ella and the Little Sorcerer.

Make the most of your March Break in Oakville this year! Find something extra special to do? Take a photo and tag Oakville News on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram!