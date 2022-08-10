Margaret Anderson - 1929 to 2022

Ian Anderson House

It is with deep and profound sadness that Ian Anderson House announced the death of their founder and matriarch, Margaret Anderson, on Sunday, Aug. 7, in her 93rd year.

Margaret opened Ian Anderson House almost 25 years ago in honour of her late husband Ian, who died of colon cancer in 1990.

At the time of Ian’s death, there were no residential hospices in Ontario, and little support was available in terms of home care. Because of her experience of caring for Ian in the last few months of his life, the physical and emotional toll, the sense of isolation and the feeling of fear and uncertainty, Margaret decided to build a residential hospice in memory of her husband so that families in a situation like hers could be cared for and supported.

At that time, no one saw the need for hospice, but Margaret, an extremely determined and tenacious woman, appealed to every level of government until her persistence paid off. She was able to open the hospice in November 1997 on the 7th anniversary of Ian’s death.

Ian Anderson House is now one of many residential hospices in Ontario. Margaret Anderson’s tireless efforts were a catalyst for palliative care and the hospice movement. She is the pioneer of hospice care in our province. For over two decades, she helped to shape and remould attitudes towards caring for the dying.

Ian Anderson House Margaret Anderson at IAH

Over the last 25 years, Margaret won numerous awards and commendations, including the “Meritorious Service Medal-Civil Division” for individuals whose specific achievements have brought honour to Canada. The medal was presented by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Michaelle Jean, Governor General of Canada, in March of 2006. In 2012, she was awarded “The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal” in recognition of her ongoing contributions to the province of Ontario and the people of Canada.

Margaret dedicated her life to the hospice and the families in its care. She always put the residents first, and every decision she made was always focused on what was best for them and their families. She was always able to put herself in their shoes.

She was extremely grateful to all the supporters of the hospice and often accepted donations in person, no matter what the amount, so that she could thank people personally. She never missed an opportunity to promote hospice care.

She was a kind and generous woman who cared deeply for her community. She was a strong advocate for quality palliative care. She was always willing to meet with individuals thinking of opening a hospice and happy to share her wisdom and experience.

For those lucky enough to work for her and learn from her, they are forever grateful for the lessons she taught and for instilling dedication and commitment to ensuring IAH always provides the best possible care.

Margaret is survived by her son Stuart, his wife Christine, and their son Matthew. The Anderson family remains committed to her legacy and Ian Anderson House.

We have lost a true Canadian hero. We are grateful to have had her as our leader and will continue to do her good work.

Donations can be made in her honour to Ian Anderson House.