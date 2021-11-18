Mark Verlinden and Angela Parson receive Community Spirit Heritage Award

The Community Spirit Heritage Award recognizes an individual or organization who has made an outstanding contribution to Oakville by aiding in the preservation and celebration of Oakville's natural, built and cultural heritage.

Angela Parsons and Mark Verlinden are the recipients of the Community Spirit Heritage Award sponsored by Sagen.

Angela Parsons

Town of Oakville Angela Parsons Sagen representative Debbie McPherson with recipient Angela Parsons

Angela Parsons and the Save Glen Abbey team's advocacy helped save the world-renowned Glen Abbey Golf Course from re-development. Angela spent hundreds of volunteer hours researching regulatory documentation, zoning, designations, municipal and provincial powers and uncovering precedent that could benefit the fight to Save Glen Abbey.

The entire team worked incredibly hard to achieve each part of this goal. However, Angela devoted so much of her time being a liaison between all relevant parties involved in supporting and moving forward with the action plan to save Glen Abbey. Angela has also been active in other parts of Oakville's community, volunteering with the Oakville Public Library, at school events and the Canadian Open.

Mark Verlinden

Mark is the treasurer of the Oakville Historical Society. He is also the project lead for the extensive digitization of the Historical Societies collection. The Society received a donation of over 200 First World War letters. Mark directed students in their transcription and created the online Munro Exhibit with background information. The letters provide interesting insight into life overseas.

He has recently created an online exhibit featuring our iconic building plaques. Starting with 100 of over 250 plaques created since the 1950s, Mark gathers further information and generates a page for each plaque. An interactive Google map accompanies the exhibit.

The Oakville Historical Society would certainly not be the success it is today without Mark's valuable contribution. Mark rounds out his volunteer time in the community by being the Oakville Scottish Country Dance Group president and is an avid cyclist.