Mayor Burton supports Ontario-wide lockdown

On behalf of Oakville Town Council, Staff, and residents, Mayor Rob Burton today offered support for the Ontario government's decision to enact a general lockdown across Ontario to bring back down the speed of spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we all pull together, I am optimistic this lockdown can have far better results than the previous four-week lockdowns in Toronto, Peel and York Regions," Mayor Burton said.

"Oakville's hospital has been supporting those communities whose hospitals have been unable to keep up with their surge of COVID-19 patients. Clearly, the virus is spreading so fast now that these new measures are needed.

"Oakville residents and businesses have followed the guidance of Halton’s Medical Officer of Health throughout the pandemic better than our neighbours in other regions and will continue to do so, the Mayor noted.

Town Council and Staff will continue to work with the Province and support Oakville's residents and businesses, he said. Oakville is ready to provide civic facilities for the rollout of opportunities for the public to receive vaccination when the Province makes the vaccines available for residents, the Mayor said.

"Please assume the virus is all around us, because it is, and take all precautions to keep well, stay safe, and let me know of any chance to help you," Mayor Burton said.

Learn more about the provincial shutdown beginning this Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. online here.

Editor's Note: while Mayor Burton is using the term "lockdown" in this statement, it is referring to the upcoming four-week closure of the province being called a "shutdown" by provincial government.