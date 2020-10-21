Mayor’s annual report says town moving forward

For a year that offered some truly extraordinary moments, 2020 didn’t get much play in Mayor Rob Burton’s annual State of the Town address.

The $6 million financial rescue that saved the town from raiding its reserves to cover pandemic costs earned a mention during the presentation, delivered during a special virtual council meeting on October 20.

“The province has paid our COVID costs of about $6 million and that’s set us up for turning in a pretty good performance this year,” Burton said.

Mayor Rob Burton

He also highlighted the recent deal that saved thousands of jobs at Ford’s Oakville assembly plant, as well as Black Lives Matter protests that identified the need to fight racism.

“We’ve got to make sure that no one is left out and no one is left behind and that everyone feels comfortable and accepted in our community,” the mayor said.

Past accomplishments

But while 2020 may have gotten short shrift in the 35-minute presentation, there was no shortage of information about the last 14 years of the mayor’s term.

Complete with a tax rate chart labelled “before Burton” and “Burton”, the mayor took credit for “a downward trend” in property tax increases, as well as the town’s safety and liveability records.

× Expand Town of Oakville Property tax increases have been more "more manageable" and "on a downward trend" since the town introduced performance based program budgeting, according to Burton.

He added that he is “optimistic and confident” that the town will limit the coming year’s property tax increase to the rate of inflation.

Vital to the future

But for those interested in where council might put its focus over the next two years of its term, Burton offered some hints.

Highlights of “vital and not yet finished” items in the town’s 10 year plan included:

*North Park Rec centre and Phase 2 playing fields. “Not only not finished, not even begun but in my view a very, very strongly needed project,” Burton said.

*Repurposing of the former Oakville Trafalgar High School. “When you’re a champion of heritage conservation and preservation like we are, it means that you can’t have a heritage designated building boarded up forever. So, I’m calling on council to work with me to get that project completed.”

*Midtown growth centre bridges, roads, QEW fix. “The good news is that there have been signs from the province that they might agree with us that the block that’s keeping their urban growth centre -- the 250 acres around the Oakville GO station, the busiest GO station in the system – the block that’s preventing that growth centre from happening is the province’s QEW.”

*Downtown public waterside attractions and access, “ to increase the reasons for people to go downtown and keep our historic downtown vital and successful.”

*A second downtown parking structure with a rooftop feature. “Can you imagine a patio with a lakeview from there? It could be very nice.”

*Downtown cultural hub facilities renewal and expansion. “We’re looking to our Municipal Development Corporation and the Oakville Enterprises Corporation to come up with funding for that.”

M Painchaud Oakville Central Library Oakville Central Library

Call for citizen participation

Burton also highlighted the ongoing reviews of the Halton and Oakville Official Plans and urged citizens to share their opinions while they have a chance.

“The new rules in the province around growth are such that I think it’s fair to say that the province’s position is that the public’s input is only really wanted at the front end, and that would be at these official plan review points,” he said.

“After this, the cake is baked and the slices that come off of it are not subject to a lot of change, at least from the public, in the new Ontario system.”