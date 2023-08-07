Meet Joan and Gail - International Friendship Day

Sunrise Senior Living Joan and Gail

Joan and Gail two remarkable women whose unbreakable bond was forged at Sunrise of Oakville, uniting them in love and support during both joyful and challenging moments.

Joan and Gail's friendship began during a heartwarming afternoon tea thoughtfully planned by Sunrise Senior Living. As the wives of two residents residing in memory care, this special gathering aimed to bring them together, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Seated next to each other at the event, Joan and Gail immediately connected, recognizing a kindred spirit in one another. Both having husbands living with cognitive challenges, they understood the unique challenges and joys that come with caring for loved ones in this special community.

Despite life's inevitable changes, their friendship endured even after Gail's husband, Roger, passed away. Although Gail is no longer able to visit the community, she and Joan have remained inseparable friends. Their companionship extends beyond the walls of Sunrise as they regularly enjoy coffee dates, lunch outings, and even water fit classes at the community center, sharing laughter and cherished moments together.

Joan and Gail exemplify the true essence of a supportive friendship. During the holiday season, Joan opened her heart and home, inviting Gail over for Christmas dinner to ensure she wouldn't be alone during the festive occasion. The warmth of their friendship is evident in the heartfelt photograph captured during that special evening.

In times of need, they prove unwavering support for one another. When Joan felt under the weather, Gail lovingly prepared homemade soup and kept a watchful eye on her well-being, showing that friendship knows no bounds.

