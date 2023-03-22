Meet Terri Jensen: Spreading love and joy in West Oak Trails and beyond

× Expand Amrita RC Majumdar Terri Jensen on her duty

Postmaster Drive and its feeder streets north of Upper Middle Road become busy on weekday mornings and afternoons, with parents driving students to and from multiple schools in West Oak Trails.

It's a no-brainer that drivers who can use other routes to work or run errands would avoid the slow-moving traffic in this area. Surprisingly, many residents don't! They prefer to drive past the corner of Postmaster Drive and Kingsridge Drive just to be greeted by a popular crossing guard spreading warmth and kindness.

For the past seven years, the 61-year-old Terri Jensen has summarized hope, joy and love for the locals while enjoying the "best part of her day" on duty. She smiles and waves at each driver, making heart-shaped signs while helping pedestrians safely cross.

Ahead of Ontario's annual School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day on March 22, 2023, Oakville News caught up with the ever-radiant Terri and learnt about her "happy spot" in Oakville.

Stay with us to know more about her journey, driven by love and positivity. The interview is edited for length and clarity.

ON: Please tell us a bit about yourself.

TJ: My husband and I have managed an apartment complex in Bronte for the past 16 years. As you know, property management can be stressful, so I needed a break outdoors. That's how I started as a crossing guard nine years ago in this town.

ON: How did you come up with the idea of making these heart-warming gestures to each driver?

TJ: I always look for positive solutions. Soon after I began my duty as a spare guard to cover unattended corners in the town, I found that many drivers would ignore the stop sign. Waving to them after making an eye-contact was the easiest way to draw their attention and make them stop and obey the rule.

When I returned to duty after the pandemic, I wanted to share love and make people feel appreciated. That's when I started showing heart-shaped signs with my hands. Loving for no reason is easy; in my case, it was easier because I care for these people. This little corner has been my happy spot for the past seven years.

ON: Are you always this positive and driven?

TJ: Unlike my teen days when I was carrying the world's burden, I have learnt to be consciously happy over the years!

In my late 40s, I returned to school to earn a Bachelor's degree in Technical Management because I wanted to. I also moved from Ohio to Canada in 2006 to marry Stan King (now my husband) after falling in love with him online.

Finding joy is not hard; you can change your perspective with constant practice.

ON: How do you feel about the love that people show?

TJ: It's overwhelming, to be honest! Parents bring me coffee, students share how they feel just with a quick and short sentence, and drivers wait at the stop signs to wave back and smile. It's pure kindness.

Recently, a senior citizen was going through a rough patch in life. One day he came up to me to share that "I was the only kind face he saw that day." Next time, I offered him a hug, and he was overjoyed.

How do I not get involved when I can make people feel better with these little sparks of love?