Megan's HUG's Bike For Kids takes a stop in Oakville

On Saturday, August 13th, the Meagan Bebenek Foundation hosted Bike For Kids.

The event was a 150 km bike ride from Toronto to Niagara Falls to raise funds for pediatric brain tumour research.

The Megan Bebeneck foundation, also known as Megan’s HUG, started back in 2001 and has been growing in hopes of raising money to support pediatric brain tumour research.

Since starting the organization, Megan’s HUG has raised over $5.8 million and has implemented fellowship programs worldwide to help find a cure for this disease.

The reason for the bike ride was also a way to commemorate Nir Meltzer and Sean Squires’ bike ride across Canada back in 2017.

Sam and Nir were originally going to bike across the country for their enjoyment, but they decided to bike to raise money for a good cause.

The two got in touch with SickKids hospital, which then brought them in touch with Megan’s HUG. The two raised $75,000 on their ride across the country.

On the long bike ride on Saturday, the group made three stops, their first was in Etobicoke, their second was in Oakville, and their third was in Grimsby as they rode their way down to the Beaches in Niagara.

The group stopped in Oakville at the Croissant Express Bakery by Lakeshore and Reynolds for a quick pick-me-up and then headed back on the road to Grimsby.

Nir Meltzer spoke about the reason for the event, saying, “We are fortunate to be able to ride 150 km, but it’s the kids that are the real heroes. We need to find a cure for this; it's brain cancer; you can’t sugarcoat it any other way.”

The event originally aimed to raise $15,000 but has exceeded that goal raising nearly $25,000.

If you wish to donate to the cause, you can go to https://meaganshug.crowdchange.ca/16151