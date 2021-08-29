William Davis - Reflections on a Man of Character

Hans Blohm (CC BY-SA 3.0) For complete image please click here.

At the first of very few private meetings with Premier Davis, our conversation was interrupted by a phone call from Prime Minister Trudeau.

“Hello, Pierre.”

Stunned, I sat and listened to the Progressive Conservative Premier of Ontario chat quite amiably with our Liberal Prime Minister about their common position on some constitutional matters while I stared at my shoes. Maybe I looked dismayed. Bipartisanship was hardly common. After the call, he said, “I’m not going to stand by while the federal government is reduced to little more than a travel agency for ten provinces.”

At the time, if you said that you hang on every word the Premier said you would get a laugh. He was famous for run-on sentences.

But that was in public. Privately, he got to the point.

A small delegation had to tell the Premier that one of his cabinet ministers was misbehaving. He said, “Impossible. No friend of mine would (do that).” That message was relayed back to the minister who immediately stopped what he was doing.

On our way home from some election campaign event in Niagara one night I sat next to him on the bus. Out the window stretched miles of farmland, pitch black in the night but for the occasional house light. “Look at that,” he said and talked about the rich farmland, the crops, the risk and labour involved in tender fruit farming. “It’s worth it for those farmers because the value of the land keeps going up. But we can’t pave everything. How do we make life fair to those farmers?”

Then he mused about education, wondered aloud. If you could only afford to do one effectively, would you spend what’s required to teach the challenged to be productive or would you spend to help the gifted hit it out of the park to benefit all of us?

At the time I thought he was talking to me but I am pretty sure that he was just letting me hear him think out loud.

The man resisted settling for the best solution at the time. He had the strength and patience to wait for a good solution.

On any team, there will be conflicts. In Ontario election campaigns I caused three of them. Twice the Premier came to my defence and fast. The third time I knew to back down when I didn’t hear a word.

If it sounds like Bill Davis and I were close, I apologize. We were not. Most of the time I spent with the Premier was in a small group eating breakfast together on Tuesday mornings to plan how to avoid defeat of the government in the next seven days. Or run an election campaign if we couldn’t. It was a minority government from late 1975 until 1981 with a failed attempt to regain the majority in 1977. Without some skill, planning and a little luck minorities don’t last long.

It is doubtful that anything challenges the balancing of policy and politics like a minority. Premier Davis would sometimes interrupt the free-flowing expressions of political alternatives and insist we review what we believe and what matters to us. On one occasion I’d expressed a completely outrageous idea. Talking stopped. The Premier puffed pipe or cigar, looked at me and said, “I guess we consider that, not because it’s what we believe is right but because we think nothing would be worse for the people of Ontario than letting (another party) replace us?” We caught our breath, dropped the matter and moved on. That time it was my bad idea. Next time it would be somebody else’s bad idea. Ultimately, minority governments force compromise but everybody on Premier Davis’ team knew when it was happening. Maybe it was the time or the Premier’s influence but we recognized the compromises other parties were making as well.

We were Progressive Conservatives and we didn’t fuss about what that meant. Progressive and Conservative seem such extreme and conflicting positions now. Even back in those days, PCs took a lot of teasing. Progressive Conservatives, Regressive Preservatives, principled pragmatists. Some cynics claimed we really didn’t believe anything. But that never touched those of us at Premier Davis’ table. I believe that’s why the man scored the highest job approval ratings of any politician in my experience.

His was the Ontario heart beat.

During the two decades I was active politically I worked with other politicians, party leaders, candidates to be party leaders, Premiers, Prime Ministers. It was always clear that my involvement was on behalf of Premier Davis.

Every one of those good and sincere people eventually asked me and probably asked others the same question.

“Why are you all so loyal to Bill Davis?”

Not once did I see the question coming and had no idea how to reply. I still don’t. If I had to guess I might say that deep down we believed he was better.