Mental health conference explored strategies for enhancing wellbeing in Halton

Professionals in Halton's children and youth sector recently convened at a half-day conference to delve into research on mental health and brainstorm ways to enhance mental wellbeing across the community.

The event, organized by Our Kids Network (OKN), saw representatives from various agencies and organizations come together to learn, exchange ideas, and explore new approaches to better support families in Halton.

Dr. Amanda Sim, assistant professor at McMaster University, delivered a captivating keynote presentation on mental health among refugee families. Dr. Sim's research project, Thriving Together, involved engaging over 100 newcomer families from Syria, Iraq, and Sudan, as well as settlement workers, teachers, and other service providers.

While sharing the project's findings, Dr. Sim emphasized the importance of more cost-of-living support for newcomers and culturally responsive mental health services recognizing refugees' resilience and strength.

Recreational activities emerged as a recurring theme during the conference, with speakers emphasizing its crucial role in promoting positive mental health among youth.

Bruna Redoschi, OKN's research associate, shed light on the relationship between youth wellbeing and access to recreation. Drawing from OKN's latest bulletin, Youth Wellbeing and Access to Recreation, Redoschi highlighted how recreation serves as a lifeline for youth, nurturing their happiness, resilience, and overall wellbeing.

Dr. Jessie Gao, data analyst and research scientist for the Canadian Index of Wellbeing, and Dr. Bryan Smale, professor emeritus at the University of Waterloo and the director of the Canadian Index of Wellbeing, also emphasized the significance of play in youth wellbeing, applauding OKN's efforts to involve young people in decision-making processes.

Halton Region Public Health and the ROCK (Reach Out Centre for Kids) also made their mark on the conference agenda. Representatives from these organizations, including ROCK's clinical leads and therapists Melissa Lowe and Sabrina Perri, delved into the neurosequential model of therapeutics.

This model provides professionals with insights into how trauma and relationships shape a child's developing brain. Lowe and Perri highlighted the importance of early and developmentally targeted interventions that address the functional vulnerabilities resulting from early developmental trauma and extreme adversity in children and youth.

Child and youth mental health remains a critical issue affecting individuals, families, and communities. The conference organized by Our Kids Network showcased the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing in addressing these challenges.

By bringing together diverse voices and creating networking opportunities, OKN enabled partners to respond to the unique mental health needs of children and youth in Halton. The conference not only sparked meaningful conversations but also paved the way for impactful actions that will enhance the mental wellbeing of all young individuals in the community.