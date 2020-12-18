Mike Adlaf's family needs our support

× Expand Adlaf Family Mike Adlaf with his wife Sandra

Mike Adlaf has been given a slim chance to survive stage 4 pancreatic cancer that has metastasized to his liver, lungs and bowel. His doctors have estimated he has about 12 months. However, he is doggedly determined to fight on with additional chemotherapy treatments. Unfortunately, one of those additional treatments are not covered by OHIP. They need our support.

Mike, who has called Oakville, Ontario home for the past 18 years, is only 50 years old. He is the father of two teenagers and is happily married. They were devastated to hear the doctor's prognosis.

To add to their concern, Mike is the sole income earner for his family, through his landscaping business. Due to his condition he is no longer able to work. His wife, Sandy does not qualify for any benefits. The stress is overwhelming.

Adlaf Family Mike Adlaf with his two teenage children

On December 31st, Mike will finish his first round of chemotherapy, and will immediately start his second round. He receives a 50 hour treatment every two weeks. It is expected that the second round of chemotherapy will run for a minimum of 3 months and cost the family $36,000.00.

His extended family and friends have all reached into their pockets to help out, and are now asking the community for support. This proud family is in unfamiliar territory, having been always self-reliant. They understand that in the midst of a pandemic, and right before Christmas, asking for financial assistance is a big ask.

If you can provide assistance, please go to: GoFundMe Campaign: Adlaf Family.

"Please keep Mike and his family in your thoughts and please know that any donations given will be used towards giving him a fighting chance to stay with his family as long as he can," said Sandra's sister and campaign organizer Lisa Miceli.