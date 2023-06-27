Mike Skrzypek becomes HCDSB's math lead

On August 1, becomes Halton Catholic District School Board's (HCDSB) next superintendent of education and mathematics lead.

HCDSB Mike Skrzypek

Michael is a Catholic educational leader with over 20 years of professional experience, primarily at Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board (BHCDSB) for most of his career. He has also held the role of Superintendent of Education, Provincial and Demonstration Schools Branch, for the Ministry of Education. During his tenure with BHCDSB, he's held the following position:

Teacher

System Math Teacher on the Student Achievement Team

Vice-Principal

Principal

Michael has participated in several system-level and provincial committees, including:

Board Principal Lead for the Implementation of the Ontario Elementary Math Curriculum

Expert Reviewer for EQAO Math Assessments

Past member of the EQAO Accommodations and Review Committee.

Presenter at the Ontario Association of Mathematics Educators (OAME) Conference

"The Halton Catholic District School Board has a tremendous reputation for excellence," says Skrzypek.

"It is an honour to be chosen to serve in the capacity of Superintendent of Education for an organization that has at its core the focus of Achieving, Believing and Belonging. I look forward to working in a faith-centred community dedicated to ensuring that all students find success."

"Michael has extensive experience in program and staff supervision as well as system and provincial level expertise," commented John Klein, Director of Education.

"He is a strategic thinker, a collaborative learner and a faith-filled leader. We look forward to welcoming him to our senior team."

The superintendent of education, mathematics lead, is a new position primarily focusing on informing and monitoring the progress of student math achievement and improvement targets.