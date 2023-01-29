Missing Person: Gregory Ellis

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is trying to locate a missing 59-year-old man named Gordon Ellis.

He was last seen on Jan. 25, at around 10 p.m. in the area of Morden Road and Speers Road in Oakville.

Ellis is a thin white man, about 5’8” tall, and weighs 150-160 lbs. He has a stubble style beard and "is balding on top with long hair at the back of his head;" he does not have any teeth.

The last time he was seen, Ellis was wearing a greyish/green winter coat, green knitted toque, baggy blue jeans, a green and grey sweatshirt, white and blue sneakers.

He sometimes wears glasses.

If you've spotted him, HRPS urges you to call 905-878-551.