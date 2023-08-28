Monique's journey: A battle against colorectal cancer

× Expand Jasen Mackie Monique Mackie and young children face an uncertain future.

Imagine receiving the devastating news that you have incurable, inoperable stage 4 MSS colorectal cancer. This is the reality that Monique, an Oakville resident and a 36-year-old mother of two, is facing. Despite undergoing various treatment courses and clinical trials in Canada, her disease continues to progress.

Access to the latest treatments, many of which are not covered by healthcare benefits, remains unattainable without the support of the community and the reason for the GoFundMe campaign.

Navigating treatment options

Monique's treatment journey has been filled with ups and downs. After being taken off 3rd-line treatment, which was part of a trial at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), it became clear that the treatment was not effective.

As her quality of life deteriorated, halting treatment became necessary to explore other options without jeopardizing future trial eligibility.

Unfortunately, the anticipated trials did not materialize.

Monique then embarked on a re-challenge of first-line therapy with FOLFOX + Panitumumab, which has shown early signs of effectiveness. However, the harsh and potentially permanent side effects require close monitoring.

While this treatment buys Monique valuable time, accessing further treatments poses a financial challenge. One potential avenue is an optimal treatment based on newly discovered information about a HER2 amplification.

However, this treatment is not covered by Cancer Care Ontario (CCO), prompting the need to explore alternative means of funding. The cost of some medications can reach $14k per month, making self-funding a last resort.

The urgency lies in accessing these FDA-approved drugs for metastatic colorectal cancer, as their approval in Canada remains uncertain.

Navigating the fragmented system

Monique and her loved ones continue to navigate the fragmented healthcare system to the best of their abilities. Their determination to not give up is fueled by the support they receive from family, friends and even strangers who contribute to fundraising efforts.

The challenges they face highlight the need for a more streamlined and accessible approach to cancer treatment.

Hope in the face of uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty that accompanies Monique's battle, there is a glimmer of hope. Consultations with an immunologist in Japan have offered the possibility of adopting Adoptive Cell Therapy, a private treatment option.

The consultation costs an estimated $600, a sum made possible by the generous contributions to Monique's GoFundMe campaign.

While the cost of treatment itself is substantial ($36K), the family remains focused on taking one step at a time and cherishing each moment.

Saffella Festival: Supporting Monique's fight

To rally support for Monique and her family, the local community is coming together at the Saffella Festival on September 9 from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Crusader's Rugby Club on Ninth Line.

This special event aims to celebrate community spirit while raising funds for the Monique Mackie GoFundMe foundation.

Attendees can enjoy live music performances, indulge in delicious South African dishes, explore the vibrant market, and participate in various activities for children.

By purchasing tickets and joining the festival, attendees can make a significant contribution to supporting those in need. Tickets range from $6.88 for children under 12 to a family packing, including parking, admission and food for $103.49.