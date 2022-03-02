Montessori education a timeless approach in a period of great change

× Expand Dearcroft Montessori

While Montessori education may be over 100 years old, Maria Montessori was ahead of her time. Born in 1870, she became Italy’s first female doctor and worked extensively in education. She developed a unique “scientific pedagogy” that is known as the Montessori Method and has been practiced around the world in thousands of schools for over a century.

Montessori classrooms are carefully prepared environments to capitalize on children’s creative thinking, allowing for many types of learners, and have time for reflective thinking built-in.

Montessori education consciously designs social communities and educational experiences that cultivate the child’s sense of self-awareness and empathy.

Montessori learning environments allow for the respect and celebration of the individual spirit within people of all ages.

At Dearcroft Montessori School, we look at the bigger picture for each student. While academic progress is at the forefront, we know that success happens when emotional wellness is addressed.

Within a Dearcroft Montessori classroom, staff are aware of the challenges that many families, children, and youth are facing today. Ahead of the curve, mindfulness was a curriculum component before the pandemic.

During the pandemic, not only have we continued practicing mindfulness, but we have also incorporated the concepts into our programs at every level.

Through this we have managed to create many other learning opportunities for our student and parent community. Whether this be through the reintroduction of localized off campus trips, outdoor class time, or by providing specialized Emotion-Focused workshops to give parents and staff the tools to help them when dealing with children’s big emotions.

One of the greatest benefits of Montessori education is building real-life skills that carry over when it is time to enter the workforce. Independence, problem-solving, creativity, teamwork, and responsibility all run through the veins of a Montessori child.

The Montessori curriculum is designed to foster these skills and to build resiliency to empower students to become responsible, productive, and caring citizens with a sense of social justice and an understanding of environmental stewardship.

“Parents are looking for stable and secure learning opportunities for their children,” said Gordon Phippen, Director/Owner of the Dearcroft Montessori School.

“The pandemic has further highlighted the reality that not all children in our community and across Halton region have experienced the same level of happiness and ease of transition back into classroom-based learning. Many of these families are looking for consistency, robust curriculum, and strength of experience, the qualities of a Montessori education and the core values of a school community which is exactly what Dearcroft offers.”

At Dearcroft we recognized the importance of in-person learning and how having a consistent routine for children not only helps with their mental and physical health, it also provides them with stability and comfort while empowering them to feel confident with a strong sense of belonging.

Opening September 2022, Dearcroft’s north location will be a beautiful and exciting new development, which will feature state-of-the-art space created in partnership with Sigma Group, one of Canada's premier builders of hospitality space.

Dearcroft Montessori Trafalgar Crossing carries on the tradition of creating a stimulating learning environment for children in the heart of Uptown Oakville offering a wonderful synthesis of the natural and urban setting unique to Oakville.

The campus will offer a warm and inviting environment with natural light through floor to ceiling windows, a beautifully landscaped, outdoor green space and spacious classrooms spread over 10,000 square feet.

We are excited to welcome new families to our community and to also be the first Montessori School to be part of a vibrant mixed use development in the brand new Oak & Co condominium development.

As Dearcroft approaches their 55th year of operation, delivering bold and inspiring education, they are excited to grow with the community and bring high quality Montessori education to more Oakville families.

For more information about booking a virtual tour please email:

Dearcroft Montessori School Trafalgar Crossing

297 Oak Walk Drive, Oakville L6H 6Z3