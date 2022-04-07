Movie memorabilia silent auction raises funds for Ukraine

Oakville movie theatre Film.Ca Cinemas is hosting an online silent auction of movie memorabilia to raise money for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation in support of relief efforts in Ukraine.

The silent auction is accepting bids now through Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:45 p.m. for prize packs and collectible items from several different movies that played at the theatre last year. The prizes include t-shirts, stationary, posters, backpacks and luggage, apparel, books, DVDs and more.

This continues the cinema's efforts from the last few weeks to raise money for the cause: they've also been accepting donations at the snack bar, raising money with their annual Oscars watch party two weeks ago and selling tickets to Ukrainian film The Guide, with all the proceeds being donated.

In addition to the individual items, there are nine prize-packs being offered as auction lots, each themed to a different 2021 movie:

The auction is being conducted through online charity website 32 Auctions. All bids must be placed online with an account. At the end of the first day, already more than $250.00 has been bid across all items.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine and our Ukrainian friends and neighbours here at home," said the cinema in a statement. "As a way to support them, we decided to run this auction of awesome movie swag!"

× We are running a silent auction of movie swag to raise funds to support Ukraine 🇺🇦

Place your bids at https://t.co/FfhsASle6O 🗳

We will be donating these funds to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation: https://t.co/xPHJtUKPfl 💙#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/n0qdc5YA4I — Film.Ca Cinemas (@FilmCaCinemas) April 5, 2022

More information about the auction and bidding can be done on the auction website here.