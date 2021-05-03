Movie production continues in Oakville

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Movie Crews on Navy st.

Movie production returned to Oakville on Monday with crews and actors using Centennial Pool and the pier at the foot of Navy Stree for scenes in an upcoming children's movie.

When you see the amount of equipment and the people involved in the production, you understand why movies cost so much to produce.

Crews also returned to the decommissioned Centennial Pool, where filming had previously taken place.

Given the significant number of people and vehicles needed for the production, you have to be impressed with the organization involved and the safety measures being taken. The production company has everyone wearing masks, and there is a COVID testing station available.

The current working title of this children's movie is "Slumberland". It is expected to be released in 8 to 23 months.