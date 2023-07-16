Movies in the Park returns this summer

× Expand Jennie Clavel on Unsplash

Oakville is bringing back Movies in the Park is back again this summer!

Starting next Wednesday, July 19, residents of Oakville are welcome to bring a picnic blanket, their favourite snacks and join their family and friends as the Town of Oakville offers a free outdoor movie night experience alongside family-friendly activities every Wednesday at a different park until the end of August.

Entry and activities start at 6:30 p.m., with the film beginning around 8 p.m. It's recommended that you arrive early to ensure you get a good viewing spot to watch the feature movie and have a chance to interact with friends and neighbours.

It’s encouraged that you dress for the weather, bring a picnic blanket and/or lawn chairs, bug spray and refreshments with you to the event.

Location and movie lineup:

July 19: Luca, Glenashton Park, 1051 Glenashton Drive

July 26: Turning Red, Sunningdale Park, 1470 Pembroke Drive

August 2: Encanto, Westbrook Park, 297 Chalmers Street

August 9: Raya and the Last Dragon, Kingsford Gardens Park, 2480 Sherwood Heights Drive

August 16: The Secret Life of Pets, Forster Park, 100 North Forster Park Drive

August 23: The Incredibles, Garth Webb Soccer Field, 2860 Westoak Trails Boulevard

August 30: Lightyear, Fowley Park, 106 Fowley Drive

If the weather is bad, Movies in the Park may be moved to an indoor location. Before heading to the event, check the Town of Oakville's social media accounts for updates on location.