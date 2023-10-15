MPP Crawford and Burloak Theatre Group celebrate support from Community Building Fund

× Expand Janet Bedford Stephen Crawford

The Honourable Mr. Crawford and an Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer will attend the October 20th performance to celebrate the work done by Burloak Theatre Group and to formally congratulate BOTG on receiving support in the form of two grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation:

1. The Resilient Communities Fund

2. The Capital Grant.

The Resilient Communities Fund was designed to help non-profits rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19, while the Capital grant aided in the renovation of their new studio. Tim Cadeny, President of BOTG, will also speak about this work and its expected impact in the community.

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews at the event.

BurlOak Subscriptions are also available. Visit the BurlOak Theatre Subscription page for more information.

Tickets range from $30.00 - $35.00 and can be purchased here.