Find the candidate who strikes a chord with you before the upcoming municipal election

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Thursday's Ward 1 Debate

There have been three all-candidates meetings open to the public, in the last week, that Oakville News has been privy to. We've recorded all three debates to help residents learn what's in store for them before the upcoming election on October 24th.

The first debate took place last Monday, with candidates from Ward 5, and featured frustrated residents airing out their grievances about the development of tall buildings and, particularly, about a proposal to replace a neighbourhood plaza with a nine-storey residential building.

The meeting was organized by the River Oaks Association of Residents (ROAR) and attracted about 40 people.

Watch the Ward 5 council debate.

Tuesday focused on candidates from Ward 3 and featured the first long-awaited showdown of the week between Mayoral candidates Rob Burton and Julia Hanna.

Oakville News' political reporter Kim Arnott observed that Mayor Burton "brought an air of calm, unflappable competence, with an occasional stray into condescending lecture mode."

Hanna countered with an energetic and passionate style, noted Arnott, "with an occasional wander into hyperbole. Applause from a sizeable contingent of excited supporters punctuated her enthusiasm."

Watch Ward 3 and Mayoral candidates spar over their vision for Oakville's future.

The final debate on Thursday, put together by the Bronte Village Residents Association (BVRA), was the most organized of the bunch, although it prioritized some odd discussions on parking and coyotes.

Ward 1 council hopefuls battled it out and shared their views on a range of issues like affordable housing and traffic.

It also featured the second debate of the week between the mayoral candidates.

Watch Part 1 of the Bronte Debate (Town and Regional council candidates)

Watch Part 2 of the Bronte Debate (Mayoral candidates)

The municipal election is on Monday, October 24. Make sure you're on the voters list.