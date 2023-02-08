Muslim youth donate $2,500 to Kerr Street Mission

× Expand Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Muslim youth donate to KSM

On Feb. 3rd, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association donated $2,500 to the Kerr Street Mission here in Oakville.

This is part of the nationwide "Million Pounds of Food" initiative in which the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association aims to raise over one million pounds of food to support food banks and charitable organizations across Canada.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association members visited the Kerr Street Mission to present the cheque. Several elected officials and community leaders attended, including Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford and Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos.

These initiatives by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association are part of an ongoing effort to serve Oakville residents and demonstrate the true spirit of Islam.