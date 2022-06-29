Big hole appears overnight at Coronation Park

Scott Snowball Scott Snowball Scott Snowball Scott Snowball

For more than six hours Saturday, a mystery hole gaped at Oakville's Coronation Park. Was it the interrupted work of a would-be grave digger, determined dog or aspiring tunneller? Did a hopeful treasure hunter briefly confuse Oakville with Oak Island, the site of the enduring treasure mystery?

Theories abound days after the hole was filled, but clues are few.

Early June 25, Scott Snowball and his dog Mocha were on their usual morning walk at Coronation Park when they came across something that stopped them in their tracks: a big hole not too far off the well-trodden path.

Shoe prints at the base of the hole and what looked to be shovel marks on the sides indicated to Snowball that the hole was dug by hand.

"That hole probably took someone an hour at least to dig, and it was done under darkness," Snowball surmises.

He estimates the hole was at least 4' long and 3' deep and with no flagging or signage, so it appeared to him to be unauthorized digging.

The hole was so large that Snowball worried it could easily swallow a young cyclist or unwary pet.

"On a Saturday at 6:30 am, there were already like 30 people out at least wandering around," he says.

Snowball flagged down a couple of Town employees starting the morning grounds cleanup just before 7 am.

He says the summer students were only equipped to clean up garbage, so they tried to contact their supervisors with no apparent success.

A pilon was produced from the back of their maintenance vehicle, and the grounds crew continued on their way.

Provided Scott Snowball and his dog Mocha Long time Bronte resident Scott Snowball and his dog Mocha found a giant hole at Coronation Park June 25.

Snowball says he stuck around until 8 am, hoping the hole would be dealt with, but when it seemed it would not be, he took to social media, concerned that the trail hazard was not getting the attention it needed.

A little after noon, Ward 2 Regional and Town Councillor Cathy Dudeck responded to Snowball's post indicating Town staff were on-site filling the hole in.

Snowball says he was surprised it took Town staff as long as it did to fill the hole, but he is glad no one fell in. And he still had a question.

"Where did the earth go that came out of that hole?"

When he returned to the site later, he said it was clear Town staff had to bring in fresh dirt to fill it in.

"You see some weird things down there, but I've never seen anything like this in all my life," Snowball says.

According to the Town of Oakville's Director of Parks and Open Space, Chris Mark, the Town does not know who dug the hole or why.

"The Town received a call to the after-hours phone line at approximately 7:30 am on Saturday," Mark said in an emailed statement.

"A parks department staff member went to Coronation Park to assess the situation and immediately installed caution tape around the hole to block public access until staff could return with proper tools and material to fill the hole and reopen the area."

Do you know who dug the mystery hole at Coronation Park and why? Contact the Oakville News with your tips.