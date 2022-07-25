Naben Ruthnum wants to bring a sense of realism to creative writing students in Oakville

If you're having trouble watching the video/interview, please click here to watch it on YouTube.

Naben Ruthnum's work can't be easily categorized; he has built a reputation for being unpredictable. Ruthnum is known for exploring diverse and complex themes in his thrillers, comedies, dramas, and even several screenplays.

Having turned 40 a few days ago, Ruthnum has only been able to fully support himself from his creative writing for the last seven years. With a writer’s bone-deep fear of being destitute eating away at time and unbridled creative freedom, it’s important to supplement writing with other paid work that is fulfilling; in Ruthnum’s case, it was advertising-based writing that “covered rent” and kept some money in his pockets.

An aspect of the creative life that Ruthnum is eager to explore with students is managing expectations – something he had a hold on right from the beginning.

“I didn’t have an expectation of hitting the ground running in my mid 20s and the bucks are going to start rolling in,” he confesses.

Growing up in British Columbia, Ruthnum felt he was talented but knew he didn’t possess an incredible natural gift. Over the years, he was assuaged by an important realization that “while some writers are volcanically talented and you can’t ignore it, most writers who are good writers have only a tiny bit of a knack, or skill, or talent.” And good books happen “mostly through application, working, and getting better and better by doing it all the time.”

This year alone, he published two books - the horror novella Helpmeet (Undertow, 2022) and A Hero of Our Time (Penguin Random House, 2022), a bleak comedy about race and education.

A possibly fortunate symptom of being a young, aspiring writer is egotism – something Ruthnum experienced while writing screenplays as a teen; although cautious about students attaching their sense of self-worth to financial gain, he feels arrogance isn’t entirely bad.

Sometimes, “that burst of confidence that may not be grounded in reality is what you really need to start practicing your craft more and more.”

As Sheridan’s writer-in-residence in Oakville, he will develop personal writing projects, visit and contribute to writing and publishing classes, lead public workshops, and mentor students in the community.

“What I’m hoping to do is to talk to a lot of individual students about their work and their career goals and hopefully help them become better writers when they show me their work. And I also want to bring in, from my peer network, writers who do things that are totally different from what I do, but that might really interest people in the program.”

When asked what it means for a writer to “make it,” Ruthnum revealed that “making it means creating something that you enjoyed writing that reads well. That’s making it to me. That’s the first step.”