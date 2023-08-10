NASA’s DC-8 aircraft flies low over Oakville collecting air quality data

× Expand NASA

Air quality and pollution have long been topics of concern, with transportation emissions often taking the spotlight. However, recent research indicates that motor vehicle pollution in urban areas has decreased compared to previous years.

To shed light on other sources of pollution, the AEROMMA project (Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions Observed from Megacities to Marine Areas) has been initiated. This collaborative effort between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA aims to gather data on anthropogenic pollution sources.

Collecting Data from the Skies

Beginning in June 2023 and lasting until mid-August, scientists involved in the AEROMMA project will utilize NASA's DC-8 aircraft.

This aircraft, known as the largest flying science laboratory in the world, will fly at low altitudes over various cities to collect valuable data on pollution sources.

NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center oversees the operation of the DC-8.

Investigating Urban Emissions

The primary objective of the AEROMMA project is to study air quality in densely populated areas across North America. Specifically, cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Toronto, including Oakville, will be closely examined.

The DC-8 will conduct a series of low-altitude flights to investigate urban emissions and the atmospheric chemical reactions that impact air quality and climate.

Unveiling Everyday Pollution Sources

While transportation emissions have received significant attention, the AEROMMA project aims to uncover pollution sources associated with everyday products.

Personal care items, cleaning agents, smaller gas-burning devices, and landfills contribute to anthropogenic pollution.

Unlike transportation-related pollution, emissions from these everyday products remain directly proportional to the population due to their widespread usage.

The Impact of Everyday Products

Whether it's a window cleaner or a dry shampoo, many commonly used products are designed to emit vapours into the atmosphere. These vapours carry scents or facilitate the drying of coatings.

Often derived from fossil fuels, these volatile ingredients significantly impact air quality, particularly in major cities.

The AEROMMA project seeks to quantify and understand the effects of these emissions on shared urban air quality.

Collaborative Efforts for Enhanced Understanding

The AEROMMA project combines various observing systems, including airborne, ground, and satellite-based technologies. Additionally, state-of-the-art air quality and climate models are utilized to accurately quantify the flux of anthropogenic emissions in North American cities.

Furthermore, the low-altitude flights of the DC-8 for AEROMMA will be coordinated with other aircraft operated by NASA's Langley Research Center as part of the STAQS (Synergistic Tempo Air Quality Science) project.

By collaborating with other partners engaged in complementary air quality studies, such as CUPiDS and GOTHAAM, scientists aim to build a synergistic observing system that is more robust than any individual mission.

The AEROMMA project endeavours to broaden our understanding of anthropogenic pollution sources in urban areas. By combining advanced observation techniques, models, and collaborative efforts, researchers aim to provide comprehensive insights into the impact of everyday products on air quality. Through this project, we can hope to develop strategies and solutions to mitigate the effects of these pollution sources and ensure healthier environments for future generations.