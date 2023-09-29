Recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Oakville

× Expand Town of Oakville Traditional Indigenous Ribbon Skirt

On National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, Canadians have the opportunity to learn about and commemorate the survivors of residential schools and honour the Indigenous children who never returned home.

In Oakville, there are various ways to recognize September 30 and delve deeper into the rich and diverse culture of Indigenous peoples.

"As an Indigenous person, it warms my spirit to see that this day is acknowledged across the country, in schools, colleges, universities, all levels of government and in increasing numbers, private companies," commented Stephen Paquette, Indigenous Student Guide for the Halton District School Board and Chair of Halton Indigenous Education Advisory Council.

"This is a good thing for us all. While we must never lose sight of the reason why this national day of acknowledgment was created, we must always remember that Reconciliation includes celebrating the beauty and brilliance of all Indigenous peoples.

"Truth and Reconciliation is a journey, but at least we have our paddles in the water."

Ways to Commemorate and Learn

Here are some suggestions on how you can actively participate in the commemoration activities in Oakville:

Wear an Orange Shirt: Show your support and raise awareness about the intergenerational impact and trauma caused by residential schools on Indigenous communities. Consider making a donation to the Orange Shirt Society to further their work in commemorating the residential school experience and fostering reconciliation.

Attend Lacey Hill's Performance: Join singer/songwriter and inspirational speaker Lacey Hill at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on September 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. for a special performance. Visit the Oakville Centre website for complimentary tickets.

Moccasin Identifier Activity: Celebrate Indigenous heritage and culture by participating in a Moccasin Identifier activity at Centennial Square, located at 120 Navy St., on September 30 starting at 7 p.m. This activity serves as a visual reminder to recognize and honour the past.

Discover local history at Lions Valley Park: Visit Knox Presbyterian Church Sixteen, located at 1150 Dundas St., on September 23 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to learn about the history of Lions Valley Park and its significance in the region.

Visit Oakville's Orange Crosswalk: Head to the orange crosswalk at the intersection of Thomas and Church streets to witness the symbolic representation of reconciliation. Watch "Oakville Understanding Reconciliation" with Sherry Saevil to gain insights into its importance.

Educational Resources: Watch "Understanding Indigenous History" to learn more about reconciliation, treaties, and how we can collaborate for a better future. Additionally, explore the Oakville Public Library's Truth and Reconciliation page for book recommendations and further information.

Walk the Moccasin Trails: Enjoy a peaceful walk along the Moccasin Trails, which offer an Indigenous perspective on the history of the lands. Follow the Moccasin Trails signs along the Bronte Creek Heritage Trail, starting at Rebecca Street and Mississaga Street, and along Sixteen Mile Creek Inner Valley to Dundas Street West at Lions Valley.

Visit Tannery Park: Explore the First Nations history wall and Moccasin Identifier at Tannery Park. These installations aim to promote public awareness of significant cultural historic sites and acknowledge the ancestral presence of First Nations, Métis, and Indigenous communities.

Read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action

"The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is observed every year on September 30th. It is a day to honour Residential School Survivors, the children who did not survive, and their families and communities. It is day to wear an orange shirt to show your support," stated Angela Bellegarde, Principle Owner of Tâpwêwin Indigenous Insights Inc.

"More importantly, it is a day to learn the Truth. Ask yourself why you have decided to wear an orange shirt. How much of the Truth do you really know?"

Oakville is a community deeply rooted in the history and traditions of various First Nations and the Métis. The lands surrounding the Great Lakes hold a rich Indigenous history, from the Anishinaabe to the Attawandaron, the Haudenosaunee, and the Métis. Let us acknowledge and express our gratitude to the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation for their stewardship of this territory.

By actively participating in the activities and events organized for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, we can honour the past, learn, and work towards fostering reconciliation in our society.

"The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation begins with knowing the Truth. This year, do more than wear an orange shirt. Participate in community events to broaden your knowledge of our shared history in Canada. Invite your family and neighbours to join you. Reconciliation is a shared responsibility. You can make it happen," added Angela.