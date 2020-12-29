New abhorrent residential developments: Letter to the Editor

× Expand Don Macmillan

Current discussion has prompted me to offer my qualified ‘professional’ opinion on the character of the housing developments currently infecting the Oakville landscape; in particular those along the north side of Dundas and the one now spreading like a virus on the old golf course property on Bronte Road. Having spent my career in both the residential building field and as a principle in an Architectural Design and Town Planning consulting firm should offer some credence to my comments.

While I realize that the province has dictated the requirement to increase density within current developed areas to prevent “Urban Sprawl”, the result has been an architectural blight on our urban landscape.

Don Mcmillan False parapets are a very effective snow traps, and any failure of the flashing will likely result in a leak once a number of freeze/thaw cycles have taken place.

Good design does not entail additional cost, it simply requires a competent designer. This element appears to have been overlooked in these and other current developments. In order to increase density the townhouse units have, not only been placed to within spitting distance of the street, but their street presence has been corrupted by adding a parapet wall in front of the roof. This has the effect of increasing the apparent height of the structure; not to mention the creation of a potential snow trap, both superfluous. The end result is abhorrent architecture.

During my career, proposed development and building design was subjected to the oversight and recommendations of a ‘Site Plan Committee’. This committee was comprised of a member of Council, several citizens and most important, representatives of the local Architectural profession. I was privileged to serve, as a member of the committee, for a number of years and would like to believe that the end result of its contribution to our community was design solutions sympathetic to the character of Oakville. Unfortunately it would appear that the design component of urban development is no longer deemed to be important; certainly by the developers and, sadly, by those we have entrusted as overseers.

Don Macmillan, CET