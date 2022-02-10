New child care spaces planned for northeast Oakville high school

× Expand Photo by Ana Klipper on Unsplash

The provincial government has committed $2.9 million to add 88 child care spaces to the new public high school planned for northeast Oakville.

The Halton District School Board’s high school, to be built at Sixth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road, is expected to open for the 2024/25 school year.

"The new childcare addition at Oakville NE #1 is great news for our community," said Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North-Burlington. "This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of northeast Oakville."

The provincial funding will build a five-room childcare facility with 88 spaces for infants and preschool-aged children.

Only two of the region’s high schools currently have childcare centres, but school board spokesperson Marnie Denton said additional partnerships are planned.

"The co-location with secondary schools has proven to offer exciting partnerships for students seeking co-op placements, should they have interest in working in the expanding Early Childhood Educator sector," she said in an email to Oakville News.

"The central location of our secondary schools also makes them convenient locations for working families."

The public board’s new high school will serve a rapidly growing North Oakville population.

The Halton announcement was part of a $565 million provincial funding announcement to create nearly 20,000 new student spaces and 1,500 childcare spaces at schools across Ontario.

"Our school buildings are family-friendly facilities that have immense potential to serve the needs of families from newborns right up to age 21," said Denton.

