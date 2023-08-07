New day school sitter program helps Dog Guides

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

To mark International Assistance Dog Week (August 7-13), the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (LFCDG) is asking Oakville residents to help Dog Guides in training reach their full potential by becoming Day School volunteers.

This unique opportunity allows volunteers to provide Dog Guides with a break from the kennels while they complete training at our facility. Day School volunteers would be responsible for bringing the dog in training to and from Dog Guide school Monday to Friday.

"Kennel stress is an issue that some of our Dog Guides face - our Day School program has been the answer for us," says Gina Lijoi, programs and client services director.

"This program is helpful for dogs who need a break from staying in kennels, giving them more time to focus on their studies and making them more likely to graduate. Trainers report seeing big changes in dogs who are matched with day school sitters."

LFCDG is the only organization in the world that trains dog guides in seven programs – Canine Vision, Hearing, Service, Seizure Response, Autism Assistance, Diabetes Alert and Facility Support – and all seven programs are looking for Day School volunteers.

"Take Tarzan, for example. He is attentive, sweet, incredibly affectionate, and very tuned-in," says Gina. "He will absolutely go on to change the life of a child on the spectrum, the life of a family, and will even have an impact on their community."

"We've seen Tarzan settle down as a result of the routine and the comforts of a home. His trainers report a big change in his ability to focus and excel during his training sessions."

Volunteering at LFCDG will not only benefit the dogs but also the volunteers. Research shows that volunteers in our industry benefit physically and mentally from being around dogs - from companionship to exercise to well-being; volunteering is a win-win scenario.

There are a variety of volunteering roles to suit different lifestyles and time commitments. For more information about day school and other volunteer opportunities, please visit www.dogguides.com.

