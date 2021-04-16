New funding stimulates March of Dimes charity work

Oakville March of Dimes will be receiving new funding for one of the organization's latest programs - the Hi, Tech!

The March of Dimes established the Hi, Tech program in 2020. The program helps disabled Canadians nurture their technological ability to maintain contact with family, friends, support workers and medical professionals. Hi, Tech also ensures they can observe the pandemic-safe social distancing protocols.

"Since COVID hit, so just over the past year, we were actually able to turn our programs virtual," says Devon Evershed, a Regional Manager of Programs at March of Dimes Canada.

For over 70 years, the March of Dimes has provided advocacy and support to disabled people and those who have suffered medical setbacks across the country.

Since 1972, they've been operating the Jean & Howard Caine Apartments in downtown Oakville located at Robinson Street and Trafalgar Road. The property has 24 fully accessible housing units and offers 24-hour care.

Many of the March of Dimes programs were more challenging to deliver once COVID-19 safety measures came into effect.

"We also have a hospital visitation program for stroke survivors at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital," says Evershed.

Like public assisted walks for stroke survivors, this, and similar programs, had to be delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ease of human connectivity is what makes the Hi, Tech! program so valuable.

The Oakville chapter also runs pandemic-time programs, which teach how to maintain physical and mental health during the stay-at-home orders.

If you'd like to help out at March of Dimes Canada, consider volunteering by visiting their website or making a donation.