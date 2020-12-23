New funds for supportive housing in Ontario

All across Ontario there are many people left without a place to call home. For many reasons, these people don’t have a place to shelter themselves from the world. As homelessness in Ontario continues to rise, the government has put up more funding towards supportive housing.

Via Unsplash

Supportive housing in Ontario is a way to help people struggling to maintain a stable home. Supportive housing is directed towards homeless people and those at risk of homelessness. Supportive housing provides access to shelter as well as services to help those in need, get back on their feet.

Stephen Crawford, Oakville MPP shares “Our government is very committed to building affordable housing, and we’ve used ministerial zoning orders to speed up affordable housing in the province. We’ve put a cap on rent increases next year because of Covid, to help people get through a challenging year. Just given the magnitude of what’s happened and the amount of potential people that have difficulties paying, we want to be able to be there to help them. It’s an extraordinary year so sometimes governments need to take extraordinary actions. “

On December 10, the Ontario government announced that they are increasing funding for supportive housing. Over $47 million is will be going towards services that help people get access to supportive housing. This will create more opportunities for those that are struggling to find shelter.

MPP Crawford explains how this announcement will affect Oakville’s most vulnerable community. “It’s a positive for the province as a whole because that’s the goal – to help people that are either homeless or at risk of homelessness. It would be up to local organizations to apply for these grants and then they would be able to distribute within Oakville. If they get some funding, then they’ll support some of the local people here in Oakville.”

Via Unsplash

The Government of Ontario is also introducing a new program called Back to Home. They will be investing $13.7 million of the $47 million into this new program. The Back to Home program is for hospital patients with mental health issues or addiction problems that are not required to stay in the hospital. This program will provide supportive housing for these patients to help keep them safe.

Stephen Crawford says, “We need to get more housing built in the province in general because that’s part of the problem – prices are so high in Ontario and the GTA in particular, and we need to get more supply built to be able to facilitate the population growth so we’re trying to put policies in place to get that moving forward.”

To apply for supportive housing, you must first contact your local health integration network. Once you are connected with your case manager, they will assess your needs and determine if you qualify for supportive housing. If you qualify for supportive housing, you will need to fill out an application with the help of your case manager.

If you or someone you know – needs access to supportive housing, visit https://supporthouse.ca to get help today.