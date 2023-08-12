New interactive Mexican art exhibit opens in downtown

× Expand Tyler Collins

Downtown Oakville is now hosting a new interactive Mexican art installation in Towne Square for the month of August,

Called "Los Trompos", the new installation features multiple, movable spinning tops, offering residents and visitors to Oakville an opportunity to celebrate and learn about traditional Mexican heritage and culture.

The grand opening ceremony was held this morning, Sat. August 12, and attended by several Oakville dignitaries. After a half-hour delay following this morning's thunderstorms, the ceremony went ahead with a ribbon cutting and performance from a live Mariachi band.

Mayor Rob Burton said "Quechimba!”"as he cut the ribbon, which is soft Spanish slang for "This is great!"

The interactive art installation is open starting today, August 12, to Monday, September 4, 2023. for all ages and is free for everyone to enjoy.

"Los Trompos", translated as "The Tops" in English, was designed by Mexican creators Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena in the heart of Mexico City. The goal of the installation is to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity through an innovative lens that everyone of all ages can enjoy.

The exhibit is comprised of multiple large spinning tops of various shapes. Each top is crafted with a mix of different materials including wood and brightly coloured fabrics woven in traditional Mexican style to create vibrant patterns. The spinning tops are a fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design to take the visitors through a journey of Mexican culture.

Tyler Collins contributed reporting to this story.