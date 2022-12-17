New North Oakville kiosk honours Christopher Lockwood

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Jay and Mary Lockwood, alongside family, friends and members of Oakville Community Foundation, gathered at the unveiling of a new kiosk on George Savage Avenue, which honours the life of Jay’s son, Christopher.

Christopher Lockwood tragically lost his life on August 22, 1999. Now more than 20 years later, there is a beautiful new kiosk honouring Christopher and the legacy his memory continues to inspire.

The plaque reads, in part: “Christopher Lockwood was not the sort of person you easily forgot.

He had a big personality that never failed to light up a room. Everyone loved Christopher, and he loved to share his passion for sports, especially basketball, with everyone.”

Jay created the Christopher Lockwood Fund at the Oakville Community Foundation more than 20 years ago to ensure his son’s name and memory would never fade. The Fund has made a meaningful impact in the lives of many and continues to help countless students with scholarships to assist them in pursuing their dreams.

“Giving back to our community is an important part of our lives. Christopher would have been proud. This kiosk will represent Christopher’s presence in our lives. We are overjoyed to be able to have this kiosk in his memory and to continue to assist in areas of need,” said Jay Lockwood.

The kiosk was built by the Town of Oakville, with support from The Foundation and Jay and Mary Lockwood, and is part of the planned North Oakville Trail.

“The Foundation has had a long relationship with the Lockwoods and was happy to help them share Christopher’s continued legacy. These kiosks are a great opportunity to honour a loved one and tell the story of our community for all to see,” said Wendy Rinella, CEO of the Oakville Community Foundation.