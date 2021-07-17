Oakville's new Rotarian presidents

With the inclusion of Halton Rotaract as an official club of Rotary International, Oakville has grown to five very active Rotary Clubs serving the community. At this time of year, we are pleased to announce the new Presidents of each club. They are:

Michael Conway, Rotary Club of Oakville;

Liz Behrens, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar;

Armando Mosho, Rotary Club of Oakville West;

Jane McCormick, Passport South Rotary Club

Co-Presidents Maddy Coulter and Philip Tieu, Halton Rotaract

Michael Conway - Rotary Club of Oakville

Michael Conway is an Electrical Engineer that has been in Oakville for 36 years and a member of Rotary for 6 years. As President of the Rotary Club of Oakville, Conway is focused on engaging his club members to participate in local and international causes. Causes and projects that are important to the members and will make a difference to others in need.

Liz Behrens - Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

Raising her family in Oakville since 1971, Liz Behrens initiated the Block Parent Program, was elected a local and regional councillor for Oakville and was a Returning Officer provincially. Active in local Rotary since 2005, Behrens appreciates the confidence her fellow Rotarians have in her as the new President of the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar.

“I am excited that the Club has the commitment to make a difference locally and internationally. Their commitment and willingness to make a difference in the Seven Avenues of Service makes this Rotary year theme ‘Serve to Change Lives’ a very meaningful one,” said Behrens.

Armando Mosho - Rotary Club of Oakville West

Armando Mosho is the new President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West. He has a degree in finance & accounting, a Master's in bank management and a Master's in business law. He held top management positions in the Albanian banking industry for 16 years until he decided to support his kids with a Canadian education. A father of three, he moved his family to Oakville in August 2019. His Rotarian activity started in Europe in 2013, focusing on supporting orphans and kids in need. He approached the Rotary Club of Oakville West through their website, intending to contribute to the community where he is currently building a new life.

Jane McCormick - Passport South Rotary Club

With an extensive background in finance and over thirty years of experience in small business consulting in the private and not-for-profit sectors Jane McCormick is the new President of the Passport South Rotary Club. She holds leadership roles with McCormick Consulting Group, Ormond Industrial Tools Ltd, and the charity Help Heal Humanity. McCormick went back to school to study Psychology and Political Economy to gain a more in-depth knowledge of mental health issues and vulnerable populations in need. She is currently in her last year. As a relatively new Rotarian, McCormick is thrilled to be a part of the Rotary family and looks forward to her new leadership role.

Maddy Coulter - Halton Rotaract

Maddy Coulter is a member of Halton (formerly Oakville) Rotaract since 2018. Introduced to Rotary as a child by her Dad, Coulter’s official Rotary journey started with her high school Interact Club in 2007, followed by her university Rotaract Club at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she earned her BBA, alongside her BMath from UWaterloo. After returning home from university and finishing her CPA program, she joined Oakville Rotaract. She now works as an Accounting Manager at Morguard Investments Limited.

“This year, working with Phil as Co-Presidents, I’m excited to see what our club can accomplish. We’ve grown a lot in the past year, but I’m hopeful for more opportunities for in-person fellowship with our new members,” said Coulter.

Philip Tieu - Halton Rotaract

With a bachelor degree in computer science from the University of Waterloo, Philip Tieu is also a new Co-President of Halton Rotaract. He is currently working in the tech industry. He first joined Rotaract when his sister was president and has stuck with it ever since. Tieu has been part of Rotaract for over 5 years, playing an active role in the transition to amalgamate Rotaract Clubs throughout Halton. As the upcoming Rotary year approaches, he will be Co-President with Coulter. They hope to lay down a foundation to make volunteering and fellowship as easy and structured as possible. Quoting the wise words of Abraham Lincoln, Tieu said, ‘You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.’

About Rotary Clubs of Oakville

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s Rotary Clubs, visit www.rotaryoakville.ca