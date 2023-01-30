Try the new and revamped oakville.ca website before it goes live

Our town has redesigned its official website - oakville.ca - and is offering residents a sneak peek before it launches this Spring.

Four drop-in sessions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Oakville Public Library’s Glen Abbey Branch, for residents to test the new site and share feedback “including any final improvements the town can consider to ensure the best experience possible.”

The sessions are open to all members of the public and light refreshments will be provided.

The four information sessions will run from:

You are encouraged to register early as space is limited. Also, please make it known if you have any accessibility needs.

Some key improvements to look forward to are:

easier to find information about programs and services

more user-friendly navigation

improved search results

quick access to your online town account and services

improved accessibility

If you'd like to know more, check out the Website Redesign and Rebuild Project.