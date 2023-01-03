New Oakville-wide community association formed

× Expand Tree Lady Photo credit: Christopher Dias

A new residents’ association has recently been formed, with the aim of representing people across the community rather than in one neighbourhood.

The Oakville Community Association (OCA) plans to focus on municipal issues and represent residents across the town. Doug MacKenzie heads up the organization before a scheduled Jan. 30 AGM (annual general meeting) to elect a board of directors.

"Now is the time for Oakville residents to get involved with local issues," says MacKenzie. "So many things are changing locally now and in the future. We should be involved now to help frame that future."

"The group’s strategic priorities are to educate the community and increase awareness of the role of municipal governments. With only a 28.3% voter turnout in the recent municipal election, more engagement is needed."

"The vision of the OCA is to create an engaged, safe, caring and vibrant community where all residents enjoy a positive quality of life," he added.

MacKenzie says the recent election had a, "very disappointing turnout, given that municipal politics are some of the main things in part of our life, and people should take more interest and provide their input."

OCA also wants people to become more aware of how provincial legislation affects the framework and actions of the municipal government.

The group will be watching and analyzing town council decisions. Its interests include fiscal responsibility, environmental policy, infrastructure, increased flood risks, traffic congestion, library records, business development, council-to-community relationships, emergency services and public health.

Recent conversations among the group members online concern public safety and traffic lights. MacKenzie says OCA will be a voice for residents on major issues by delegating to council and communicating information to the public.

The group hopes to work with all residents’ associations in Oakville to raise the profile of local neighbourhood issues and help residents develop a broader perspective.

While many current associations focus on specific neighbourhood issues, OCA wants to capture the interests of residents from across the town.

An Oakville resident since 1973 and a former Suncor executive, MacKenzie was previously active in the Chartwell-Maple Grove Residents Association. He was involved in the fight to stop the gas-fired power plant proposed for Oakville under Dalton McGuinty’s provincial Liberal government. He also ran for the Ward 6 seat as town and regional councillor in 2010.

"It is important that we have involvement from residents in the background and in the foreground," he said. "Regardless, we must hear people’s inputs and talk about what is best for everybody."

While at Suncor, MacKenzie oversaw some of the environmental development in Oakville. One initiative he was involved with was refining municipal waste and converting it into bio-fuel with CIELO.

Residents interested in getting involved can connect with OCA through its Facebook page or participate in the Jan. 30 AGM. Membership is free at this time.