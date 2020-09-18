New Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre will open this Saturday, September 19

The Town of Oakville’s new state-of-the-art Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre (OTCC), located at 327 Reynolds Street on the former site of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, will open its doors on September 19 for pre-booked fitness activities and facility tours.

“My Council colleagues, town staff and I are excited to bring this new community centre to southeast Oakville to fill the facility gap that has existed in the area for years,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton. “The Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre design respects the local heritage district and will be a welcomed addition to the neighbourhood.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oakville’s usual tradition of host large-scale grand opening celebrations isn't possible. Instead, guided facility tours will be offered from September 19 to 30 and can be pre-booked at oakville.ca. Residents can also pre-book select drop-in activities from September 21 to October 18 at active.oakville.ca.

The new community centre design was developed using an Integrated Project Delivery approach to design and construction with Graham Construction and Engineering Inc. and Diamond Schmitt Architects.

The LEED-certified facility has over 53,000 square feet of active and passive space. In partnership with Oakville Hydro, the energy efficient building also includes rooftop solar panels, geo-thermal heating and cooling, and multiple car charging stations.

The fully-accessible facility also features:

a 25-metre lap pool

therapeutic warm water pool

double gymnasium

fitness centre with running track

multipurpose meeting rooms

a café and more

While most amenities will be ready for the opening this weekend, finishing touches are taking place on the pool with plans to open in early October.

“This facility was designed with extensive input from the community and the end result exceeds our expectations," said Julie Mitchell, director of Recreation and Culture. “This new community centre will offer a variety of recreation and culture programs and amenities to support Oakville residents’ health and wellness needs.”

A new neighbourhood park adjacent to the community centre creates new opportunities for residents to enjoy recreational activities and nature, including soft landscaping and trees, accessible seating, a play structure, a water play area, lawn areas, pavilion, and bicycle parking.

The construction of the OTCC is part of the town’s Former Hospital Site Project. Redevelopment of the former hospital lands is being rolled out in phases with the building of the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre and neighbourhood park as a first priority.

Fall program registration opens Wednesday, September 16 at 7 a.m. Beginning October 19, registered aquatics and recreation programs will be offered for a shortened 8-week session at OTCC. A complete listing of available programs can be found at programs.oakville.ca.

For more information about OTCC or to book a guided tour, please visit oakville.ca.

