Audrey and Nick Klowak celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

50-year residents Audrey and Nick Klowak celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on November 10 with family and friends. Congratulations!

Happy 70th Anniversary!

Nick Klowak and Audrey Klowak (Almas) married on Nov. 10, 1951, at Church of the Nazarene on Cowan Ave in Toronto, Ontario.

Over the course of their marriage, they have lived in Toronto, Riverside, California and for the last 50 years in the family home in Oakville, across from Falgarwood Public School. On Sept. 22, 2021, to couple moved into the Viva Retirement Community.

Nick was a master mechanic at Mack Truck, and Audrey was the secretary with the Halton District School Board at Falgarwood Public School

They have three children, Gary, Greg and Cynthia (Hope) as well as seven grandchildren, Jenny, Amanda, Nick, Ian, Allie, Greer and Ethan, and one great-grandchild, Caladan.

It is with great pride and heartfelt love that we announce this momentous occasion for the best parents, grandparents and great-grandparents anyone could be fortunate enough to have.

We wish you all the best and for many more anniversaries to come.

Your Loving Family.