Nightly full ramp closures from QEW to 407 and 403 westbound

× Expand Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash Road Construction

Please be advised that on-ramps from QEW Toronto Bound to Highway 407 ETR eastbound and Highway 403 westbound will be fully closed nightly:

From 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, until 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29

From 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, until 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 30

From 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31

Motorists are advised there may be delays, and they are strongly suggested to plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Access to Highway 407 ETR eastbound and 403 westbound is available via the signed detour routes.

This closure is weather dependent.