Nightly full ramp closures from QEW to 407 and 403 westbound

Road Construction
Please be advised that on-ramps from QEW Toronto Bound to Highway 407 ETR eastbound and Highway 403 westbound will be fully closed nightly:
From 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, until 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29
From 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, until 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 30
From 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31
Motorists are advised there may be delays, and they are strongly suggested to plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Access to Highway 407 ETR eastbound and 403 westbound is available via the signed detour routes.
This closure is weather dependent.