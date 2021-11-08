The Halton Regional Police Service launches a new annual collaborative anti-hate campaign called #NoHaltonInHalton. The inaugural campaign will run from Nov. 8 to 12, 2021.

In an effort to stop hate and promote respect, equity and inclusivity in our community, the Halton Regional Police Service has partnered with the Halton District School Board, the Halton Catholic District School Board, Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, Crime Stoppers of Halton, and other community stakeholders, to run this anti-hate campaign in over 180 schools and learning facilities across the region.

Eliminating all forms of hate in Halton, and better supporting victims and communities impacted by it, is a key priority for the HRPS and its campaign partners. Of the hate and bias-motivated incidents reported across the region last year, 42 per cent directly involved or impacted schools or school-aged youth. The #NoHateInHalton campaign is one of many strategies and initiatives that supports the Service’s ongoing commitment to bring anti-hate awareness and education to school-aged youth and the broader community of Halton.

This year’s campaign will aim to bring attention to the following topics within schools:

Eliminating hate and bias-motivated incidents,

Encouraging individuals to report an incident that is motivated by hate or bias,

Building a sense of community within schools across the region,

Encouraging students and staff to work collaboratively to eliminate hate within the schools and support impacted individuals and groups, and

Reducing the stigma that is often associated with victims of hate and bias-motivated incidents and removing any barriers to reporting those incidents.

Posters will be posted at learning facilities across the region to heighten awareness of the campaign. Stickers featuring a QR code to Halton Crime Stopper’s website, where incidents motivated by hate or bias can be reported anonymously, will also be posted in high schools to help reduce any barriers to reporting incidents.

This campaign will also bring awareness to supports available to victims or those negatively affected by hate or bias-motivated incidents. The campaign will also address factors that lead to individuals exhibiting hateful behaviour and the impact of hate on community safety and well-being.

Members of the community can engage with this anti-hate awareness and education campaign by joining the conversation on social media with a post about how they are embracing respect and inclusion with #NoHateInHalton.

Members of the community can also visit the Hate and Bias Motivated Crime webpage on HaltonPolice.ca for information about Hate and Bias Motivated Crimes and the Halton Regional Police Service’s commitment to eliminating these types of incidents from our communities.

Every person has the right to feel safe in our community. Victims of hate or bias motivated crimes are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in Halton Region for victims of hate or bias motivated crimes: