Nominate a community champion

× Expand Greg Rakozy on Unsplash

The Community Spirit Awards (CSA) recognition program is back! Residents are invited to nominate community champions who have made a significant difference in Oakville for a 2023 Community Spirit Award.

The awards have been refreshed to include broader awards categories that celebrate community members who make a difference in Oakville through volunteer efforts or acts of kindness.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m. in the following award categories:

Arts, Culture & Heritage Award - Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have made a significant voluntary contribution to the artistic and/or cultural community of the Town of Oakville through the development, support, conservation or promotion of local heritage, culture, music, visual, performing, or literary arts. This award is sponsored by the Oakville Beaver.

Climate Action Award - Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have demonstrated environmental leadership by making significant voluntary contributions to the sustainability, protection, conservation, or beautification of Oakville’s natural and built environments. It is sponsored by FirstOntario Credit Union.

Good Neighbour Award - Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have made significant contributions in their neighbourhood by showing kindness, instilling community pride, or ensuring public safety to make Oakville a better place to live, work and play. It is sponsored by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility Award - Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have made a significant voluntary contribution, beyond legislated requirements, to make Oakville a more inclusive community regardless of visible/invisible disability, race, gender, sexual orientation, income, etc.. It is sponsored by Access Abilities.

Inspiration Award - Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who advocate for others, motivate the community, or have had an inspirational influence on others. It is sponsored by RBC Royal Bank.

Leadership & Innovation Award – Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who exemplify leadership or innovation and inspire others to work collaboratively and respectfully to enhance the quality of life of others. It is sponsored by Amica Senior Lifestyles.

Since the Town of Oakville spent the last year refreshing the program, the past two years are being combined into one special event to honour those who have gone above and beyond in 2021 and 2022. This year’s Community Spirit Awards celebration event will take place on June 8, at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Décor has been sponsored by Gateman-Milloy Inc. More details will be shared in May.

Nomination details are available on the town’s website. Please submit your nomination form online on our Community Spirit Awards page to nominate a community champion today!